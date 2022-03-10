iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.