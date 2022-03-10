iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,025,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

