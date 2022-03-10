iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 303,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

