iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,344,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.