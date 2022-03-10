iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IWN stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

