iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $144.74. 19,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,482. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $130.14 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

