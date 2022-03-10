iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded down $16.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.08. 135,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.