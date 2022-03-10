iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.41. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.