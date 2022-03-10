iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 214,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

