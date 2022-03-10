iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

IJK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.56. 12,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,483. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

