iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.20. 1,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,739. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $242.17 and a 52-week high of $293.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.