ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.51

Shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.51 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.09). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 643,581 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a P/E ratio of -91.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
Read More
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.