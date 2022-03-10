Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $1.16. 9,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 14,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Item 9 Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

