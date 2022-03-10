IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.
Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. IWG has a one year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.70.
IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)
