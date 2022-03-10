IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.32) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. IWG has a one year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.70.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Company Profile (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.