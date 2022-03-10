Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to announce $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

