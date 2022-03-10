Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

NYSE:J opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.