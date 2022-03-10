Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.
NYSE:J opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
