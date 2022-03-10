Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

