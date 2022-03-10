James R. Tobin Sells 10,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Globus Medical stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
