James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Up 6.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. Approximately 5,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 78,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $831.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -23.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.