Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Micro Focus International worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFGP shares. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

