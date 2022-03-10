Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

WING stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.