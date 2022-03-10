Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $118.27 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

