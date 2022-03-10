Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $23.40 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,025 shares of company stock worth $2,106,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.