Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $426,328.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

