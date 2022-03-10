Jason R. Vanderbrink Sells 3,104 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 972,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,727. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

