Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,543,225. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

