Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 8th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 10th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,580,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,543,225. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.