Javier Ferrán Purchases 237 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.73) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,837.66).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,776 ($49.48) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.44 ($10,835.22).

On Thursday, January 27th, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($48.02) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,537.21).

On Monday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 214 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.26 ($10,820.57).

On Friday, December 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($51.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($10,835.69).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,389 ($44.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,729.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,708.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.93) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.49) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

