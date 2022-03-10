JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.71

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.60. JBS shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 54,472 shares traded.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of JBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

