JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.84 ($0.91) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.00 ($22.83). 236,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($40.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.06.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

