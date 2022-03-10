JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.24. Approximately 181,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,751,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,787,000 after buying an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

