Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

VBIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

