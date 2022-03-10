Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 106540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

