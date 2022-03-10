Jeffrey Glajch Sells 2,124 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $17,268.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 50,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

