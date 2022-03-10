Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $615.28

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 615.28 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.52). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.53), with a volume of 5,191 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £176.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 615.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

