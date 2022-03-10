JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,388,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL traded down $4.70 on Thursday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

