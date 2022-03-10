JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect JOANN to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JOANN by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JOANN by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in JOANN by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

