Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of JBFCY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.85.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
