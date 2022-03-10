Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of JBFCY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Jollibee Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.