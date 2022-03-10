Jonathan R. Scott Sells 5,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 595,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

