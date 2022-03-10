Joseph Terracciano Sells 794 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $24,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48.
Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
