Joseph Terracciano Sells 794 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $24,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Joseph Terracciano sold 684 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $19,986.48.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

