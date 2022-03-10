JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $38.20. Approximately 39,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 539,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,749,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

