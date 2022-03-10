JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $288.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -180.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

