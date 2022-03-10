JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $22.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

