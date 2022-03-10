JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 190

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.84% from the company’s current price.

QLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.25.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

