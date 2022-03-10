JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 74

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TLW has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

LON TLW opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.68) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £742.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

