JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.69 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $414,654.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

