Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Update

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$52.43 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.
