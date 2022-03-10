Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Down 8.3%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 27,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,491,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
GRUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.96) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($113.10) to GBX 6,527 ($85.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
