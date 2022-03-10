KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273,530 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

