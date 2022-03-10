Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 592.9% in February

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 592.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

