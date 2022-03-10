Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,198 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises about 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $601,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $5,983,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

JCI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.46. 3,137,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

